How Taylor Swift Feels About Travis Kelce's 'Dad Bod'!

Look, we’re going to preface this by saying we still think it’s only terminally online folks whose brains are warped by Instagram who would say Travis Kelce has a “dad bod.” They think anyone without an 8-pack has a “dad bod”! But they definitely are out there saying it about the NFL star after those hot beach pics!

Taylor Swift shows off her incredibly toned physique in TINY yellow bikini as she shares passionate kiss with Travis Kelce during romantic Bahamas getaway https://t.co/tyi3i9UbmZ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 25, 2024

Even Trav himself joked about how he’s let himself go a teensy bit post-Super Bowl and pre-preseason training, saying he’s maybe up a weight class since “it’s March.”

So the question is, how does Taylor Swift feel about Trav’s so-called “dad bod”?? She’s way into it! A source told DailyMail.com on Thursday:

“When it comes to Taylor’s thoughts on his changing body — she loves it.”

The insider pointed out Travis’ current look is the result of some much-needed R&R:

“Travis and his dad bod is the reward he is giving himself for having an epic Super Bowl winning season, and during his offseason — since he has been able to party and spend some quality time with Taylor — he isn’t training the way that he usually does as he is resting.”

And guess what? Taylor — who also works REALLY hard when she’s touring — agrees with making the most of your downtime “and thinks he deserves it.” And anyway, “she thinks he is hot in all incarnations.” Great! It’s kinda nice to hear Tay is living in the real world where not everyone has ripped abs all the time! LOLz!

The source points out the Blank Space singer has seen him at his most athletic, too — as much as she liked him then, she’s totally into BOTH versions of the tight end!

“She knows he will be back to peak level later this year, and where he is at now is not a problem at all. Plus, at the end of the day, if this is the alternate body that he will have after he retires, it still isn’t a bad body to look at.”

It’s so nice to hear they’re comfortable with each other and not still trying to keep up some impossible appearances! What do YOU think about how Trav looks with his shirt off these days? Do you agree with Tay? Not your thing? Let us know in the comments (below)!

