Ariana Grande Mocks Her Past Makeup Style In Relatable Beauty TikTok

Ariana Grande is saying Thank U, Next to her old makeup choices.

The pop star took to the official r.e.m. beauty TikTok page over the weekend to share a hilarious video in which she looked back on some of her previous makeup trends with harsh judgment — and boy, is it relatable!

The video, which was set to the viral Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner audio where the SKIMS founder asks her momager if her “eyes are a little too smokey for every day,” and Kris hits back with, “Yeah, I’m going through a phase,” showed off Ari coating on “a thick cat eye” of eyeliner, just like she used to.

The clip jumps back and forth between that, which stands in for the Kris portion of the audio, while a bare-faced version of herself stands in for Kim. The POV singer wrote over the vid:

“me to old me who wouldn’t dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an over drawn lip”

LOLz! We’ve all been there, whether it’s makeup or fashion. Looking back and wondering WHAT WE WERE THINKING! She captioned the post:

“who else knows the feeling? makeup makes all the difference…”

Watch the full clip (below):

@r.e.m.beauty who else knows the feeling? makeup makes all the difference… but we’ll never get enough of #attheborderline eyeliner marker or lip pencil ♡ ♬ original sound – Kardash Kingdom

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do YOU have any old looks you regret?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via r.e.m. beauty/TikTok & Nicky Nelson/WENN]