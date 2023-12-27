Got A Tip?

Controversial Couple Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Go To Dinner With Her Dad In NYC!

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater got in some family time before the holidays.

Days before Christmas, the controversial couple were seen out in New York City with the 30-year-old singer’s father, Ed Butera, and a friend. A source close to Ariana told Page Six on Tuesday that she and Ethan “had dinner with her dad and family at her family’s favorite Italian restaurant.”

In pictures taken from the evening, the group appeared to be in good spirits when they went to dinner. Ariana could be seen dressed in an all-black outfit consisting of a mini skirt, sheer tights, a button-down sweater with fur-lined sleeves, and a matching furry bucket hat. As for Ethan, he took a more casual route when it came to his all-black ensemble, wearing Nike athletic pants and a North Face zip-up jacket. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

After eating dinner, the group went to see the 31-year-old Broadway star in Spamalot. The insider for Page Six added:

“They love to support each other in their work… when she’s done with work, she loves going to the theater when she can.”

Since the musical was in previews in October, Ariana has attended several of the Spamalot performances in order to support her beau. And now it appears she’s dragging some of her family members along with her!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Ariana Grande/Instagram, Joseph Marzullo/WENN]

