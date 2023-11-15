Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Are Getting 'Super Serious' -- And Have Already Met Each Other's Families!

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are moving right along to the deeper, more significant parts of their relationship.

Of course, the duo started out earlier this year in a very controversial place amid her sudden split from Dalton Gomez and his extremely abrupt departure from Lilly Jay. But now, things are… cool? That’s what one new and talkative relationship insider would like to have you believe, at least!

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly on Thursday night, the Scream Queens star and the Broadway performer are going all-in on their connection. And that includes meeting each other’s families! The source explained:

“Ethan and Ariana’s relationship is going very well and they’re both very involved in each other’s lives. Ethan’s met her family. And she’s met his family.”

For the Dangerous Woman singer, the insider admitted that it’s “important that anyone she’s dating meets her family,” so Ethan crossed a critical threshold with the family focus. And it sounds like it went well! Ariana’s family reportedly is all about the 31-year-old actor, per the insider:

“Ariana’s entire family has given [Ethan] the stamp of approval. … [her family] adores him and thinks that he’s a perfect match for her. … [Ethan is] balanced, motivated, professional, extremely respectful of her and her boundaries, and her profession.”

The insider went on to deliver even more details about the two Wicked co-stars, too. For one, they “have a lot in common, especially in their theatrical side.” The pair — who will play Glinda and Boq in the forthcoming two-part movie event — have used their collective love of theater to develop a deeper bond:

“They’re a little dorky and [both] theatre geeks at heart. She loves that about him. It’s mutual. Their relationship is blossoming. It’s effortless with zero drama.”

Then, the insider capped it all off with a very notable kicker. Admitting that Grande and Slater are “getting super serious,” the source summed things up like this:

“They can just be each other around one another. … She sees herself with him for the long term.”

Well then!!

Handing out the “long term” comment is quite the way to wrap things. Sounds like they are diving into the deep end!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Does this relationship have what it takes to go the distance like this insider is intimating?! They may have started out in a very controversial manner and all, but it would definitely be shocking if they somehow made things work in the long run, wouldn’t it?? Share your take on Ariana and Ethan down in the comments (below)!

