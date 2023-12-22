Ariana Grande Honors BF Ethan Slater With Super Subtle Christmas Ornament!

Ariana Grande is showing some love to her beau in a very festive way!

The 30-year-old singer shared some details of her life lately — including everything from her OOTD to her FaceTime session with her family — in a roundup of pictures with her 380 million followers on Instagram Thursday. But what caught everyone’s eye in the carousel of photos? The subtle shoutout to her controversial Wicked costar-turned-boyfriend Ethan Slater.

In one of the snapshots, Ariana showed off what appeared to be a Christmas tree made out of green garland. The tree had a bunch of colorful ornaments hung on the branches, including one of a can of Spam! Swipe to ch-ch-check it out (below):

Those closely following the lovebirds will immediately recognize the ornament as a subtle nod to Ethan. But for others who have no idea, here is the deal! The 31-year-old actor is currently starring in the Broadway revival of Spamalot, which is a musical adaptation of Monty Python and The Holy Grail.

Ariana has been spotted cheering him on at the show several times since the preview performance in October. Per a video tip posted by DeuxMoi on Instagram Stories, the Thank U, Next artist was even seen watching him this week and “mouth[ing] along to a lot of the songs.” So she’s been playing the supportive girlfriend lately. And it appears she then decided to pay tribute to her boyfriend by putting a Spam ornament on the tree!

We guess everyone should expect to see these two spending the holidays together. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Ariana Grande/Instagram, Joseph Marzullo/WENN]