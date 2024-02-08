Ariana Madix BLASTS Tom Schwartz For Throwing Shade At Her On Vanderpump Rules!

Ariana Madix has zero regrets about ending her friendship with Tom Schwartz!

In a preview for the upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules on Wednesday, Schwartz got into an argument with Ariana while out with their co-stars, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, James Kennedy, and Ally Lewber. The dispute started when the 41-year-old Stars on Mars alum invited everyone on a trip to Lake Tahoe. And by everyone, he really did mean everyone — including Tom Sandoval. No joke. He really thought it would be OK to invite the guy on the outs with everyone in the cast post-Scandoval. And spoiler alert! That plan did NOT go over well with the group. Especially Ariana!! She fired back:

“I don’t wanna be anywhere near either you or my ex.”

Fair! Ariana doesn’t have to deal with Sandoval AND her former pal who stuck by her cheating ex’s side instead of hers if she doesn’t want to. However, Schwartz didn’t like her reaction at all. And things got very heated between him and Ariana from there! At one point in their arguement, the Broadway star told Schwartz:

“I gave up on you a long time ago, and my life is better for it.”

Go off, Ariana! Instead of backing off, though, he decided to throw some shade back at her! Schwartz replied:

“You’re not the queen of the group.”

Yeesh. Really??? See the entire preview (below):

If Schwartz ever wanted to eventually repair his friendship with Ariana, this is not how you go about it! Oof. And his remark appears to have only made the 38-year-old cocktail book author feel justified in her decision to stay away from him. She even clapped back at Schwartz in the comments section of @Queensofbravo‘s Instagram video teasing the episode, saying:

“He’s not wrong [because] I’ve literally never thought or said that. Same guy who professes to miss my friendship. Ya right lmao gotta try and knock me down as soon as I remind him I don’t f**k with him just to give me another reminder I made the right choice for myself.”

Sorry, Schwartz. It is safe to say your friendship with Ariana is O-V-E-R. See her comment (below):

Damn!!

Thoughts on the drama, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/The View/YouTube]