Prince William Put On BLAST For Praising Princess Catherine's 'Filipino Nurses'

Prince William‘s return to public duties is already causing a ton of controversy!

The Prince of Wales took a step back from appearances the last few weeks following his wife Princess Catherine‘s abdominal surgery, but he made his return to the spotlight on Wednesday. During one of his first events, he honored a woman named Patricia Spruce as a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) on Wednesday — and she unknowingly spilled some tea while reflecting on the moment!

Patricia took to her LinkedIn after the event, recalling:

“What an amazing experience, the castle was just breathtaking, everyone was so lovely too [sic] us as we were just in awe of everything”

She then shared insight into her convo with the future king, adding:

“Prince William said that Katherine [sic] had two Filipino nurses looking after her and they were amazing and kind.”

Great that Kate Middleton is getting such good care — but some fans were put off by the fact William described their ethnicity in the process! Venting on X (Twitter), critics wrote:

“Like what does their race have anything to do with it??” “It is very important to know Kate’s nurses were Filipino. Why? Hell if I know, ask Will” “William said Kate had two Filipino nurses. Why was it important to say they were Filipino nurses as opposed to just nurses?” “He made their race a focal point in a room full of White people. It’s very telling who was included in the [Prince] Archie’s complexion debacle”

As Perezcious readers know, Kate was named as one of the alleged royals who commented about Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son’s skin tone before his birth, according to a misprinted version of Omid Scobie‘s book Endgame.

Despite the criticism, not everyone was offended by the comment and stood up for the father of three, chiming in:

“I love how Filipino nurses and medical workers have always been known to be amazing worldwide. I hope though that they need not go abroad to earn an amount they deserve. They are extremely underpaid here.” “Filipino nurses are kind and very caring. They are the best in field in my opinion and very protective so glad about this as I have a lot of Filipino friends and their food is delicious.”

William has yet to address the controversy, but that makes sense. He has a ton on his plate as he gets back to work while Kate recovers at home and following his father King Charles III‘s cancer diagnosis. Do you think he’s wrong for what he said? Let us know (below)!

