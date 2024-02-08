Rachel Leviss 'Dipping' Back Into 'The Drama' Of Vanderpump Rules -- To Write A Scandoval Tell-All?!

Rachel Leviss isn’t on Vanderpump Rules anymore, but she’s still going to be paying close attention to her former friends’ drama!

On Monday’s episode of her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast, the former Bravo star admitted she’s “dipping my toe back into the drama” again on her new pod — where she’ll be “commenting” on the show twice a week. But why is she even worrying about VPR if she willingly walked away from the series?? Well, she wants to make a change and is gonna do that by recapping each episode, apparently! She dished:

“My purpose for doing that isn’t to just be in the drama necessarily… I want to create a healthier environment for people watching reality TV. I want to be a part of creating ethical reality TV. And I think a part of that is educating people who are watching these shows about what we’re actually consuming.”

It’s like we’re listening to a mini Bethenny Frankel…

Despite stirring up most of the drama last season on Pump Rules, she’d prefer to be a “coach in educating” others about the issues on the show from a distance, even though it is “a challenge” for her. But, essentially, she’s just using the platform to vent about her ex-besties post-Scandoval — without actually having to interact with them! She went on to slam them for being so cruel to her when her affair with Tom Sandoval was exposed, saying:

“I don’t want to say mob mentality, but it’s definitely like we’re here to voice our opinions on what you did and bring that to the forefront. And so when you’re at it alone, it just seems like you’re not going to survive.”

She added:

“And that’s part of the reason why I didn’t go back, because I knew that I wouldn’t be welcomed back and it would put me in that position of feeling fight, flight or freeze, having that extreme response and then once again only having Tom as the person that I could confide in. […] I could just see how bad of a situation that would be for me, especially as I’m trying to put my mental health first and have some sort of stability and sanity in my life now.”

Why not just leave all this controversy behind then, though?? We’d think that’d be more peaceful! Especially after all the “trauma therapy” work she did. Just saying!

Instead, she’s taking the opposite approach and has a new project in the works! In a chat with Hollywood Life on Monday, the former SUR waitress dished:

“It’s unlikely that I would return to that kind of reality TV — semi-produced reality TV — but I could be open to competition shows or other opportunities, as long as it’s ethical.”

She then teased:

“I do have projects in the pipeline, including a special medium about my story with details to be revealed later.”

A Scandoval tell-all, perhaps??? It’s the only “story” we think people really want to hear from her — but, if true, it proves yet again that she’s not moving on at all! Shoulda just stayed on the show! Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

