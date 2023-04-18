About That Ariana Madix Makeout Sesh At Coachella…

Don’t get it twisted! Ariana Madix has NOT jumped into a new relationship as fast as her ex Tom Sandoval!

Over the weekend, fans were shocked to see the Vanderpump Rules star seemingly soft-launching a romance with hunky personal trainer Daniel Wai. The pair were flaunting all kinds of PDA at Coachella, including in various social media posts, so it was hard to miss what looked like a blossoming romance! But things aren’t exactly what they seem…

A source in the know told Us Weekly on Monday that Ariana has NOT formally linked up with anyone. She’s just enjoying her new single life! They dished:

“Ariana is single and is having the time of her life. She’s enjoying her freedom and being single for the first time in years.”

As she should!!

Similarly, a People source dished:

“Ariana just got out of a long relationship, and isn’t jumping into anything serious. What you’re seeing is a woman who is single and having fun.”

All this isn’t to say she’s not totally feeling Daniel, the Us insider continued:

“She is allowed to date whoever she wants and was having an amazing time at Coachella with Daniel. She’s definitely open to seeing where things go with Daniel, but at the same time, Ariana isn’t totally ready to jump into a serious relationship.”

“Single and having fun” indeed! Get it, gurl! A second confidant told the outlet the pair was “just having fun,” noting:

“Ariana is not ready to commit to anything serious right now as she is still healing from the relationship that just ended with Tom.”

Just so everything was clear, the source reiterated the Fancy Af Cocktails co-author is “not looking for anything serious.” Instead, she was eager to have a good time after all the bulls**t she’s been through the last few months!

The source shared:

“Part of her healing process was going to have a good time at Coachella and that is what she did.”

If you haven’t been following the news about the potential new couple, Ariana linked up with the hottie on Friday night at the Celsius Oasis Vibe launch party. They were then seen holding hands on Saturday and waiting for Frank Ocean on Sunday night. They were seen making out at the musical festival (which you can see HERE). Sounds like she accomplished her goal of having a good time!

They were even seen making out at LAX on Monday before he got on a flight! Hot!

So while it’s unlikely the reality star will settle down with anyone for a while considering everything that she’s been through, we’re still so glad to see her smiling amid Scandoval! She’s truly thriving and enjoying this unexpected chapter of her life! And at least she waited until the split to start moving on, unlike her ex-boyfriend…

As Perezcious readers know, Tom and Ariana split in March after she learned he was having an affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss, something which may have been going on for eight months behind her back! The threesome, as well as their co-stars, have been busy dealing with the aftermath ever since. Things have gotten so bad, Raquel checked into a mental health facility for treatment. Meanwhile, there is still plenty of drama to be unpacked in the remaining episodes of Pump Rules. Are you happy to see Ariana dating again?! Let us know (below)!

