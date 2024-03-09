Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney Accused Of FAKING Sandwich Shop To Scam Fans!

Something about… “a scam?!”

As you know, Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix have been trying to open their West Hollywood sandwich shop Something About Her. But they’ve hit a few — actually a lot of — bumps in the road over the past two years. Between the renovation and permitting delays, Ariana and Katie haven’t been able to get their place up and running yet. It has essentially become a super expensive nightmare for them!

Back in February, there seemed to be a positive update. The 38-year-old Broadway star teased they would have “official word that we can just move into the fun stuff” soon. No word on the matter yet, though. And at this point, fans who have wanted to get their hands on a Greek salad sandwich over the past few years are getting fed up with waiting for it to open! In fact, some folks are starting to feel like the shop will never open. Others even believe Katie and Ariana have been scamming everyone all along!

Social media users noticed the Something About Her Instagram account now only has one post. All that is left is a picture of the sandwich shop logo with napkins and plates in the background. Check it out (below):

What’s going on???

Naturally, fans became suspicious this week. Are they gearing up to announce their opening? Is the place ever opening? Well, lots of people feel that the shop was “actually fake” to scam fans through the merchandise “and will never open!” See the comments (below):

“What happened to all the posts?” “Is it ever opening?” “SAH= Stay At Home cuz this was a scam” “Scam” “hope you are giving refunds to everyone who bought merch! Feels like a scam for money :(“ “Closed before it ever opened” “Nothing about her, as it never existed” “2 years later and nothing.” “Kinda hard to make business decisions when your partner is never there. This place will never open, and people got ripped off buying the merchandise.”

Uh oh! Ariana and Katie better give fans an update fast before they lose potential customers — if they ever do manage to open the doors of the shop to the public! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

