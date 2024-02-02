Is Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney's Sandwich Shop EVER Going To Open?? Tom Sandoval's Ex Says...

Just give ’em another minute or two… they’ll open soon!!

That’s the line Ariana Madix is using right now regarding the restaurant project she’s undertaken alongside fellow Vanderpump Rules vet Katie Maloney. As Bravo fans know, the pair has been struggling to open their sandwich shop Something About Her in West Hollywood for the last two decades. OK, we are slightly exaggerating on that time period (LOLz), but seriously, renovation and permitting delays have been hard AND expensive! But now delays finally might be coming to an end?!

On Wednesday night, Ariana sat down for a live event in NYC. Hosted by podcaster Matt Rogers, the outing was called Single AF: An Evening For Bad B*tches. First off, that’s the perfect name for an event involving Ariana. Yeah, she’s got boyfriend Daniel Wai on her arm, so she’s not single. But she’s definitely a bad-ass living her best life after ex Tom Sandoval‘s wild cheating scandal with VPR co-star Rachel Leviss!

At the event, Rogers asked Ariana about where she and Katie stand with Something About Her. And there’s good news!! Per the US Sun, which had a reporter in the audience, Ariana said:

“I just talked to Katie earlier today and we are at a point now with permitting and everything that we, hopefully, I’m thinking in the next day or two, will have official word that we can just move into the fun stuff.”

Whoa! There is potentially “official word” coming in “the next day or two”?? So, like, uh, TODAY?!?!

For Ariana, once news arrives that their permits were OK’d and their remodels signed off, the actual fun of building the business begins. She explained:

“[That] is actually being able to legally have the product in the actual restaurant and start getting this menu and this ordering and everything going, ’cause we have everything ready to go!”

Nice!

And she guaranteed fans in the audience that she’d let them know ASAP about an opening day and all that good stuff:

“So, like, literally the second that I have a day [for opening], you guys will know so hard because me and Katie are chomping at that mother f**king bit so hard. We are just like… We can’t wait to have other issues. Like, I can’t wait to have issues of, like, staff calling out.”

So it sounds like we should be hitting refresh on Ariana’s socials all weekend to get the news the minute she posts it?! Gotcha. We can do that. Taylor Swift Travis Kelce doesn’t play in the Super Bowl until next Sunday, so we’ve got time this weekend to focus on Ariana. LOLz!!

