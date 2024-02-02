Dead Kansas City Chiefs Fans: Toxicology Report Shows 'Several' Substances

Police are one step closer to figuring out what happened regarding the mysterious deaths of three Kansas City Chiefs fans last month.

As we previously reported, Ricky Johnson, 38, David Harrington, 37, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, were all HUGE fans of the Missouri NFL team, tragically found “frozen to death” in January after the Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers. They’d all gone to mutual friend Jordan Willis‘ house for a watch party the night of the game. Sadly, the men wouldn’t be heard from again, and a few days later were found on the back patio of Willis’ home in the cold after their families became concerned.

In the aftermath, the party’s host decided to go to rehab for help with drug abuse, calling the tragedy a “wake-up call” for how bad his addiction had gotten. This led many following the case to speculate perhaps the men’s mysterious passings were drug related — and now, the toxicology reports are in.

On Friday, according to FOX 4 Kansas City, the Kansas City Police Department confirmed there were “several substances” in the victims’ bodies at the time of their passing, although they never specified which ones. Alayna Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the PD, told People following the news:

“The case remains an ongoing death investigation. Both KCPD Detectives and the Platte County Prosecutors Office have been in touch with the deceased men’s families and remain in contact with them as the investigation unfolds.”

Law enforcement also declared the case is still not being investigated as a homicide.

Such a sad situation. Hopefully, for the sake of Johnson, Harrington, and McGeeney’s families, there will be clear answers very soon.

