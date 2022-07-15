Robert Downey Jr. Paid For Armie Hammer's Rehab After Rape Accusation?!

Hollywood turned its back on Armie Hammer after the actor was accused of sexual abuse and rape, but at least one star came to his aid — a very big star indeed!

Robert Downey Jr. not only helped steer the embattled actor toward rehab but went as far as to pay for Armie’s treatment, according to a source close to the Call Me by Your Name star.

The insider told Vanity Fair this week that RDJ — who has battled his own share of addictions — footed the bill for Armie to spend almost six months in the Florida rehabilitation facility known as the Guest House.

According to the treatment center’s website, the 52-acre estate “cater[s] in particular to clients who have high-stress or high-visibility lifestyles such as business executives, politicians and entertainment professionals.” Clients with lots of money, too. The Guest House is not a cheap stay, costing a reported $48,000-$96,000 per month. That means this six-month stay could have cost north of a half MILLION bucks. Even for the Iron Man star, who has an estimated net worth of over $300 million, that’s a huge gift.

After ending his stint in rehab last December, Hammer headed to the Caymans to enjoy time out of the spotlight. VF‘s insider said the actor was working on his recovery and spending time with his family — including his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers.

However, Armie found the spotlight on him in full force earlier this month when producer Muna Mire posted a photo exposing him as the family-owned vacation club Morritt’s Resort’s new “personal concierge” to incoming guests. After the tweet went viral, multiple outlets reported that the actor had actually been working as a timeshare salesman. Most recently we heard that timeshare gig was inside the hotel — hence the confusion, we suppose — and Armie took it because he’s flat broke.

For the first time a rep for Hammer addressed the rumors; his attorney told Vanity Fair on Wednesday:

“I can’t confirm or deny the report because Armie hasn’t addressed it. I just think it’s s**tty that, if he is selling timeshares, the media is shaming him for having a ‘normal job.’”

If anyone is shaming him just for having a “normal job”, that does suck. But we think most media outlets are still stuck on the sexual abuse and rape accusations. One can see how movie star being forced out of Hollywood and having to take a “normal job” instead of his cushy former one seems to some people like actual consequences for this kind of behavior — something they don’t often see.

But it seems RDJ is actually reversing that a bit, according to this report.

After Armie’s alleged new gig made headlines, the 35-year-old was so overwhelmed by press in the Caymans that he, Chambers, and their two children fled the islands on Friday and retreated to El Lay. Fortunately for the family, good ol’ RDJ stepped in again and allowed the brood to stay at one of his homes. Not only that, Downey has apparently been giving Armie financial assistance until he gets back on his feet, according to the source!

It’s certainly been choppy waters for the embattled actor as of late. As we reported, Hammer was dropped by his talent agency WME after a slew of women took to social media to accuse him of emotional abuse, manipulation, and sexual violence. No charges were ever filed, but Armie’s career took a complete nosedive, and seems unlikely to ever recover. Frankly, it’s something you’d think we’d see more often with other stars…

What do U think about RDJ stepping in to help the troubled performer? Share your thoughts (below).

[Image via Avalon/WENN]