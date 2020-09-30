Armie Hammer Breaks Silence On Divorce, Blames It On Quarantine!

Armie Hammer would likely not be going through a divorce right now if it wasn’t for the coronavirus pandemic!

In a cover interview with British GQ for the mag’s November issue, the 34-year-old actor opened up about his split from his wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers, and revealed that the family’s extreme quarantine situation ultimately led to the demise of their relationship.

The Call Me By Your Name star told the glossy:

“I don’t think you’ll find anyone in the world who would ever say what I’m going through is an easy thing to go through. It’s not about whether it was your idea or not, or whether you think it’s the right idea or you don’t. Either way, a separation like this is a seriously seismic event in someone’s life.”

The soon-to-be-exes announced this seismic event in July, after spending weeks of isolation in the Cayman Islands with their two children — Harper, 5, and Ford, 3 — the actor’s father, and his stepmother.

Looking back, Hammer admits the experience wasn’t exactly a dream getaway. He recalled:

“We’d be looking out at the ocean, but couldn’t go in the ocean; looking at the beach, but couldn’t go on the beach. We couldn’t leave the apartment, couldn’t go in the pool, couldn’t do anything. So it was a really concentrated family time, which is really great with the kids, but it was intense.”

The star went on to explain that this “very complicated, intense situation” was aggravated by having “big personalities all locked in a little tiny place,” adding:

“It was tough, man. I’d never dealt with anything like that before in my life, so I didn’t have the tools. It was just this thing that snuck up on everybody. I don’t think I handled it very well. I think, to be quite frank, I came very close to completely losing my mind. I just felt completely powerless.”

Elaborating on how he felt like he was descending into quarantine madness, the actor said:

“I was on an island where the lockdown was so severe that mail couldn’t even come in. I felt so intensely trapped, like a wolf who got caught in a snare and wants to chew his own foot off. I was just like, ‘I can’t do this. Get me out of here.'”

We’re sure the entire world can relate to that right about now!

Fortunately, Armie’s mental state leveled out after he sought therapy, which he said gave him “a fresh perspective” and “was incredibly helpful.”

Sadly, his marriage was apparently beyond the point of repair, but the Golden Globe nominee and his estranged wife are committed to keeping their split civil for the sake of their kids. He shared:

“There’s a lot of shifting and a lot of growing pains and a lot of changes. Change is a universal constant. I mean, change is not a bad thing always, but that doesn’t mean it’s painless. Elizabeth and I are two adults making this decision and the priority is how do we do it in a way that affects our children the least? Or, at least, how do we help get them through this in a way that mitigates as much consternation or fear or damage on their part, you know?”

It’s always sad to see the death of a couple — and boy has COVID been responsible for a lot of them — but we’re glad to hear Armie and Liz are putting their kids first through all this!

