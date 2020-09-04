Is Armie Hammer Dating Rumer Willis After His Divorce?!

Well, that didn’t take very long!

Less than two months after announcing his separation from wife Elizabeth Chambers, it seems Armie Hammer already has someone new to lean on: Rumer Willis!

The pair were spotted enjoying a masked-up stroll in Los Angeles together on Wednesday, with the Call Me By Your Name star seen with his arms around the 32-year-old’s waist in one snap. See the pictures HERE!

As you’ll recall, Armie and Elizabeth announced their split (below) with a throwback selfie shared to their respective Instagram accounts in mid-July, writing:

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

Together, they share 5-year-old daughter Harper and 2-year-old son Ford — and were together for over a decade. In fact, less than two months ahead of their separation announcement, the now-former couple celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary. Chambers dedicated a sweet post to her husband at the time, sharing:

“TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends. Happy Anniversary, my love. I’m beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset. And thank you to Hopsey’s friend, 6-year-old, Sophie who was at the beach and captured this moment.”

Meanwhile, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore‘s eldest daughter has been focused on herself as of late, reflecting after her recent birthday about self-love:

“32 years ago I entered this world and I can say today has been one of the most special celebrations of my birth I have ever had. I feel more like myself than I ever had, feel more love for myself than I have ever had and so much gratitude for this beautiful place I get to spend this day and the magical and wonderful people I am sharing it with. I am so excited for this year, my own personal New Years. This year I set the intention to let go of anything and everything that no longer serves me and trust that the universe is setting me up to have the life I have always dreamed of….I’m bringing chickens.”

From the looks of those photos… it seems like she’s open to love from outside forces, too!

