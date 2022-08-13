How Armie Hammer Feels About The Upcoming House Of Hammer Docuseries

Unsurprisingly, Armie Hammer is not too thrilled about the upcoming House of Hammer documentary series.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on Friday that while “life has definitely humbled” the disgraced actor, the new trailer for the Discovery+ series “dropping is not ideal because Armie has been trying to make major amends,” as well as “focused on spending time with his children and Elizabeth and trying to right his wrongs.” The source added:

“Armie went to rehab and has spent a lot of time with Robert Downey Jr. and learned from him.”

As you may recall, the Marvel star – who struggled with addiction – reportedly coughed up half a million dollars for Armie to spend nearly six months in the rehabilitation facility, Guest House, in Florida. DAMN…

Related: Armie Hammer’s Ex Courtney Vucekovich Ready To Move ‘Onwards And Upwards’

The insider also noted that “the trailer dropping feels like a huge step back” and “has been a struggle for him to have this narrative about him re-emerge” for the Call Me By Your Name star, explaining:

“It’s difficult for him to have this be aired out again in the public eye episodically since a family member of his is involved.”

Ummm, imagine how his aunt Casey Hammer or the victims involved in the project must feel having to relive the trauma he allegedly caused?! In case you haven’t seen, the first trailer for House of Hammer dropped earlier this week, promising to dive into the allegations against Armie, including rape and cannibalism. One of the most shocking moments came from his exes Julia Morrison and Courtney Vucekovich, who shared the disturbing messages they received from the 35-year-old.

Julia specifically shared a text where Armie talked about a fantasy where a woman proved their love to him by “tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use” for strangers. WTF?! Things only got more alarming when she shared a voicemail from him saying:

“My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you.”

Truly horrific stuff…

The three-part docuseries also goes into the entire twisted Hammer family history, with Casey detailing:

“On the outside, we were a perfect family, but magnify Succession a million times and it was my family. If you believe about making deals with the devil, the Hammers are top of the totem pole. Every generation in my family has been involved in dark misdeeds, and it just gets worse and worse and worse.”

She continued in the trailer:

“I know my grandfather had a dark side. I saw my father’s dark side first-hand. And I’ve seen my brother’s dark side, it was like a monster unleashed. Now it’s Armie Hammer. I’ve let the Hammers control me my whole life. It’s time to stop. I refuse to be silenced. My name is Casey Hammer, and I’m about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Armie decides to speak out about parts of the docuseries once it drops on September 2.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]