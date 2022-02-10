Armie Hammer’s 'Priority' Is To Stay Sober For Kids & Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer is turning over a new leaf for his family.

Over the last year, the actor has had one of the most jaw-dropping career implosions we have ever witnessed. After splitting from his wife in July 2020 (amidst rumors of infidelity), allegations of disturbing behavior including rape, abuse, and a proclivity for cannibalism began piling up in early 2021. While fielding the incredible reputation damage and getting dropped from projects left and right, he checked himself into a Florida rehab center for drug, alcohol and sex issues in May of that year. He checked out in December, and has kept a low profile since then.

Related: Armie Hammer Spotted Visiting His Kids After Rehab

While people debate this weekend whether they really want to see the embattled performer in his latest (and last?) film, Death on the Nile, Armie is staying out of the spotlight. According to a source for People:

“[Armie’s] main priority is to be sober and stay sober for the kids and [wife] Elizabeth [Chambers].”

We guess he has his priorities in order, then, at least when it comes to his kids. As for his ex, the insider added:

“They’re co-parenting effectively, and they’re very much intertwined in each other’s lives.”

When you share children, it’s impossible not to retain some sort of connection — but a previous People source made it sound like a lot more than simple co-parenting. That insider claimed the pair “always had love for each other” (despite Elizabeth’s professed horror at her ex’s actions) and that “they’re slowly figuring things out as a couple.”

An additional source even said:

“Elizabeth has always loved him. … He is really the love of her life. They obviously had a lot of issues, but Armie’s rehab stay showed that he was committed to big changes. They get along and enjoy hanging out with the kids.”

Just when we thought these two might actually be getting back together, an Us insider shut down the speculation:

“Elizabeth and Armie have been working together on their coparenting relationship. They are not back together, there is nothing romantic going on between them.”

Related: Armie’s Ex Paige Lorenze Is Dating Controversial Country Star Morgan Wallen

Sources for E! News agreed, stating that “they are in communication,” but stressing that “they are co-parenting and that’s the extent of their relationship.” So, their lives may not be quite so entwined as that People source wanted us to think.

In any case, the momma of two has reportedly been dating again, and Armie himself started seeing someone after the scandal broke out (it’s unclear if he’s still dating the same person after checking in and out of rehab). So, while it’s good news that he’s trying to be responsible and stay sober for his family, it doesn’t seem like that responsibility stems from romance, just good old familial obligation.

[Image via IPA/WENN & Elizabeth Chambers/Instagram]