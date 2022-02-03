Armie Hammer's Ex Paige Lorenze & Controversial Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Are Dating!

From one controversial figure to another…

Morgan Wallen posted a pic on his Instagram Stories a week back in which he posed with a group of friends, captioning the pic “dinner w some of my fav folks” but also… “happy birthday Paige.”

Some folks recognized the birthday girl in question, who was standing beside the scandal-ridden country star. It was none other than Paige Lorenze. If that name sounds familiar to our readers, it should. The model was one of several women who dated Armie Hammer during and after his marriage. And yes, she was one of the few who used her name when speaking out against him.

Paige, who turned 24 last month, actually spilled more than anyone else about her relationship with the Call Me By Your Name star, from his interest in BDSM to his bizarre relationship with his mother. And of course, she got real about the abuse she allegedly suffered at his hands, including the claim he branded her with his initials, cutting them into her skin like that NXIVM cult. You can read all about that mad chapter HERE.

But now she’s moved on with Morgan, and apparently it’s going well. A source spilled to Page Six that this is not a recent development:

“They’ve been together for almost a year now. They agreed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but it’s no secret among family and friends.”

Wow! That would mean they got together right after she opened up about her experience with Armie. So… where does it fall on the timeline of Morgan’s public ignominy?

Well, that too was just about a year ago, almost exactly in fact. So we guess Paige wasn’t too turned off by the whole N-word scandal. We mean, as red flags go it obviously gets even worse than that, and she should know.

So how serious has this year-long affair gotten? According to the insider, Paige is already tight with Morgan’s family, particularly his sister Ashlyne. The source said:

“Paige and Ashlyne are really close. They’re two peas in a pod.”

Aw, that’s nice.

Morgan was with his ex-fiancée Katie Smith for nearly three years, until they broke up in late 2019. They share a 1-year-old son named Indigo. It seems it was after the breakup that Morgan first started tarnishing his clean-cut image with an irresponsibly unsafe party in the COVID era. And of course things only got more controversial from there for the country crooner.

But hey, now he’s releasing new music, and he’s dating a model. We guess things didn’t go too poorly for him after all.

What do YOU think about Paige’s move?

