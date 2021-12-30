Armie Hammer Spotted Visiting His Kids After Rehab

Armie Hammer is spending the end of the year with his family.

As we previously reported, the actor was recently released from rehab, where he was seeking treatment for drug, alcohol, and sex issues. His attorney confirmed the exit and told People the Call Me By Your Name star “is doing great.”

An insider for The Sun also shared:

“He is doing really well and it’s wonderful news for his family. He’s back in the Cayman Islands.”

On Wednesday, Armie was spotted for the first time since rehab hanging out poolside in the Cayman Islands. TMZ obtained photos of the embattled performer spending time with his kids. (You can see the photos HERE.) That of course is a big deal as Armie complained about having a hard time getting to see the kids even before the horrific accusations.

The Social Network alum still faces several allegations of sexual assault and abuse from former partners, including a woman called “Effie” who asserted that he “violently raped” her in 2017. Effie is thought to be the woman behind the social media account that first exposed the 35-year-old’s cannibalistic sexual proclivities in leaked DMs.

So how would you feel about this guy spending time around your children? Even after six months of rehab?

Earlier this month, an insider told People that the father of two “will continue with out-patient treatments,” adding that “he takes it very seriously.” They shared:

“He will be celebrating the holidays with his kids and family.”

Only time will tell if Armie will face any further consequences for his alleged actions.

