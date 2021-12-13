Armie Hammer Exits Treatment Facility After Six Months Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Armie Hammer has completed his treatment.

The embattled actor checked himself into a treatment facility back in May. Speculation surrounding his personal life swirled at the time, after sexual assault allegations arose from the rumors of his extramarital BDSM affairs (many of which veered into nonconsensual territory) and the bombshell cannibalistic messages he had sent to other women. Armie was dropped from several projects after the Internet exploded with gossip on the topic, and he eventually became the subject of a formal investigation after being accused of rape and battery by one of his alleged victims.

On Monday, his lawyer confirmed that the 35-year-old had exited the facility, though he did not specify when exactly he had checked out. In a statement to People, the attorney said:

“I can confirm that Mr. Hammer has left the treatment facility and is doing great.”

Vanity Fair first reported the Call Me By Your Name star had entered an in-patient facility for drug, alcohol, and sex issues in June. The outlet claimed his family had seen him off at the airport, with one source observing:

“Elizabeth and kids dropp[ed] him off and walk[ed] in as far as allowed. A lot of hugs and seemed emotional.”

A close friend told the outlet that the move was “a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life,” as other sources revealing distinctly out of control behavior. An ex-girlfriend shared:

“He’s addicted to drugs because he has so much trauma that he cannot deal with stillness, face himself, or sit alone with his s**t.”

Meanwhile, the father of two’s friend stated:

“Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he’s had some sort of privileged life—and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen. But that’s not necessarily the way things go. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems.”

As the Gossip Girl alum faced intense media scrutiny, numerous disturbing stories about his personal life and his family came to light, such as his own mother conducting an exorcism on him. In keeping with this severe image, Dru Hammer wrote a scathing message to Vanity Fair condemning their reporting on the “‘alleged’ false accusations” against her son. It read in part:

“Every family has ‘something,’ but what I know is these Jewish Hammer men you tore apart in your article have all come to know Jesus as their Messiah. I believe that is why I was placed in that family. I am asking for mercy and Grace, as Jesus gives all of us and asking you to please stop degrading my family.”

Very strange…

Meanwhile, Effie, the woman who first came forward with rape allegations against the performer, released a statement through her lawyer Gloria Allred after he entered into treatment. She said:

“While I am glad that Armie is finally getting the help I begged him to get for so long, this does not take away all of the immense pain and suffering he has caused me.”

Although Armie’s treatment may be over, it seems this situation is far from being resolved.

