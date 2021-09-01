Elizabeth Chambers Is Dating Again, Putting Horrific Armie Hammer Past Behind Her!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Elizabeth Chambers is ready for a fresh start!

The TV personality has been single for over a year, and it’s been a rough one. When she and Armie Hammer split after a decade of marriage, it seemed like a typical divorce, just people moving apart. Then his sexual assault (and cannibalism fetish) scandal broke, leaving her “shocked” and “devastated” by the alleged true nature of the father of her children.

But now she’s finally ready to pick herself up and move on — and more importantly get back out into the dating world!

According to a source who spoke with People on Tuesday, Chambers has completely moved on from the Call Me By Your Name actor. She won’t even mention his name when hanging out with close friends! After some time to process the heartbreak, she’s even dating again, per the insider! Here’s to hoping she finds herself a hottie… you know, without horrifically violent sexual fantasies…

As we all witnessed, Chambers filed for divorce in July 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. Months later, Armie was the hottest topic of conversation for all the wrong reasons. His private sex life went viral when his cannibalistic sexual desires were unearthed. He was also accused of rape.

In March, Effie, a 24-year-old woman who had dated the 35-year-old during an on-again, off-again relationship that lasted four years, accused him of rape during a 2017 encounter. During a press conference, she claimed The Social Network alum “mentally, emotionally and sexually” abused her for hours and that she feared for her life, explaining:

“During those four hours, I tried to get away but he wouldn’t let me. I thought that he was going to kill me. He then left with no concern for my well-being.”

Armie’s lawyer Andrew Brettler denied the allegations, telling People that the relationship was “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.” No legal action has been taken, and thus far the star has not been charged with any crimes.

Still, the reports were harrowing, if true. So it’s no wonder Elizabeth was so distraught. The Food Network personality has been living on the Cayman Islands with the couple’s kids, daughter Harper Grace, 6, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 4, ever since the breakup. How do you even talk to your kids about something like that? About how Daddy isn’t safe to be around?

At the time, she made a public announcement addressing the controversy head-on, telling followers on Instagram in May:

“For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.”

And she was in total support of “any victim,” adding:

“I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal.”

Ya… It’s no wonder she needed some time to focus on her kids and process the crazy, disgusting, and bizarre revelations that came out about her ex, whom she’d been married to since 2010. Not to mention, her baby daddy moved on awful fast with a dental hygienist, Lisa Perejmam!

Here’s to hoping Elizabeth finds what she’s looking for on the dating scene, and that this second chance at a happily ever after is a lot less… complicated.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

