Sorry, WHAT?! Armie Hammer & Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Getting Back Together?!?

Well, this is a twist we didn’t see coming. If there was any relationship we thought would be beyond repair, it’s Armie Hammer‘s.

We mean, when the Death on the Nile star and his wife of ten years, Elizabeth Chambers, made the decision to split back in the Summer of 2020, they already sounded like they had grown too far apart. And that was before the deluge of shocking news about the actor that came out over the next few months.

First there was the speculation he cheated with co-star Lily James, then the leaked text messages that seemingly proved he’d been unfaithful. But of course, those came with the even more incendiary talk of sadomasochism, sexual abuse, and freakin’ cannibalism. And it all culminated in an accusation of rape from an incident that allegedly took place in 2017 — years before Armie and Elizabeth had consciously uncoupled.

Related: Armie Ex Paige Lorenze Dating Controversial Country Star Morgan Wallen!

We mean, after that, after Elizabeth was “horrified” by all the allegations, it’s pretty tough to imagine her back in his arms, right? But that’s what multiple new sources speaking to People seem to suggest is happening. One insider told the magazine on Monday:

“Elizabeth’s priority has always been her children and their well-being. The past year hasn’t been easy, but she and Armie have always had love for each other. They’re slowly figuring things out as a couple, but being parents to their two kids will always come first.”

Sorry, figuring things out “as a couple”?? Really?! Not just co-parenting, but full-on back together? Another source told the outlet Armie’s extended stay in rehab may have turned things around — leading to healthy parenting together and gradually, another chance at love:

“They obviously had a lot of issues, but Armie’s rehab stay showed that he was committed to big changes. They get along and enjoy hanging out with the kids.”

That insider also said the words that we’re guessing mean the most in this situation, the ones that triumph over all else:

“Elizabeth has always loved him… He is really the love of her life.”

Yeah, but… even still. It’s not like she pulled an Anna Duggar and denied reality to defend her man. Elizabeth reportedly reached out to some accusers to learn more. So if she believes the accusations… she’s forgiving him?? Wow. If your spouse — the person you considered your OTP — was accused of these things, how would YOU react?? Would you ever be able to take them back?!

[Image via WENN/Armie Hammer/Instagram.]