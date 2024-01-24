Armie Hammer Fling Explains How Cannibalism Fetish Works -- Says He Was 'Very Open' To Talk About It!

One of Armie Hammer‘s hookups is revealing all the deets about his alleged cannibalism kink!

As Perezcious readers know, the Call Me By Your Name actor came under fire when he was accused of sexual abuse by several women in 2021, after his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers. Amid the allegations were reports that he allegedly had a very unusual fetish — which comedian Brittany Schmitt claims she experienced with him firsthand.

In a new episode of her podcast, This Is The Worst, out on Wednesday, the stand-up star began by insisting her sexual encounters with the performer were completely consensual and that she in no way intends for her comments to call into question the allegations of those who have spoken out. But she does want to share her side of things!

While speaking to Tommy Lee‘s wife Brittany Furlan, Schmitt revealed she had a “situationship” with Hammer from August to September after meeting through mutual friends. While she knew he was “a bad guy” who had “gotten taken down already,” she wanted to give him a second chance since it seemed like he was doing work on himself. It probably makes a difference they met in sobriety circles. It’s all about second chances. Looking back, though, there was “a red flag” right from the start that she totally missed. She was essentially branded by him! She dished:

“So, the first night we did hang out, he did give us tattoos. […] They’re on my hand. They’re cute. He was just doing stick and poke, but it did escalate over the time that he was staying with this guy he was sober companioning. He did order a tattoo gun.”

Oof. This was after one of the accusations by ex Paige Lorenze was that Hammer branded her like a member of the NXIVM sex cult…

Apparently, the 37-year-old was still into giving girls mementos. He had started “tattooing strangers” and actually called it “Cannibal Ink.” Oh, boy. Not off to a great start… Brittany continued:

“He thought he was being funny, and I was like, ‘Maybe don’t lean into that.’ But yeah, we got matching tattoos the first night, which I was in a dark place.”

Remember, this was well after his problematic kink was already worldwide news — and he still wasn’t toning down the whole cannibalism thing! Seems like he doesn’t care at all about the controversial stuff that turns him on!

But here’s what’s very inneresting! The comic, who is also sober, went on to insist the Social Network alum was “very open about everything” and “very willing to talk” about his kinks — including the so-called cannibalism, which he described it as “a cycle of completion.” He once explained it to her:

“I’m inside of you. I want you to be inside of me.”

She teased him at the time:

“Could I just put a finger in your butt?”

LOLz! That just didn’t do it for the A-lister! He needed to BITE! And she did. Hard.

“So he does this biting thing, where it’s like he will push it to the limit with biting. He will go as hard as you let him go with biting.”

But the podcaster made it clear she always had control over what happened, saying:

“It would get really f**king hard, and I would say stop, and he would stop. I was consensual with everything that was going on. I didn’t have the same experiences as the other girls.”

The biting also never drew blood “because I wouldn’t let him,” she noted. But, again, she pointed out she wasn’t “negating” any of the alleged victims experiences or “saying it didn’t happen,” it’s just that her “experience was different.”

But it wasn’t necessarily unproblematic! She made a point to ask Armie if he was “single” when they first started seeing each other because she in no way wanted to be messing with another woman’s man. He insisted he was, though he was casually speaking to two other girls — one of them seemingly being Marina Gris, who just announced they got engaged but have already broken up. And based on a deep dive of the girl’s Instagram, it sure looks like there could’ve been some overlap, so Brittany’s definitely a bit irritated about that!

All in all, she thinks he’s just a great actor who hasn’t changed his ways, despite claiming otherwise. Oof! Hear her break this down in the full podcast (below):

Reactions? Let us know (below)!

