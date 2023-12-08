Armie Hammer's Ex Elizabeth Chambers Bringing The Drama In Her Own Reality Show -- Get Your First Look!

Elizabeth Chambers is moving on in the most modern way possible — starring in her own reality show!

After her messy-as-hell divorce from Armie Hammer — in which the Lone Ranger star was accused of sexual abuse, rape, and cannibalism — Elizabeth was left reeling. And she was doing so in one of the most beautiful places on earth, the Cayman Islands! We guess that gave someone an idea for a show!

Related: Armie Returns To Instagram Months After Sexual Assault Investigation Ended

In the first trailer for Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, we’re getting a peek at numerous rich, famous, or just damn hot new reality stars who live on the island eden that is Grand Cayman. And they have so many problems! Cheating, pregnancy, betrayal, fury — all in a gorgeous locale? It’s a TV recipe that can’t miss! Especially with one of the craziest celeb scandals of recent years smack dab in the center of it!

See Elizabeth and all the single (or divorced) men and women in her orbit, including Nick Cannon‘s ex, Victoria’s Secret model Selita Ebanks and many, many more get hot and bothered in the tropics (below)!

Damn, y’all! Does Hulu have another reality hit on their hands to pair with The Kardashians? Will YOU be tuning in??

[Image via Brian To/WENN/Hulu/YouTube.]