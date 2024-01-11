Armie Hammer’s Secret Engagement To Mysterious Fiancée Is Already Over!

Armie Hammer got engaged… and already called it quits!

The disgraced star has had quite the controversial past few years, to put it lightly, but that didn’t stop him from finding love again — even if it was short-lived. On Thursday morning, a 26-year-old woman by the name of Marina Gris posted on her Instagram that she and The Social Network star have ended a secret engagement just two months after beginning it. She wrote over a purple background on her Story:

“It’s with a reflective heart that I announce the end of my journey with Armie, a chapter that’s been deeply personal and warmly significant in my life and closed a month ago.”

An announcement and breakup all wrapped up in one post! Oof!

She then addressed the disturbing allegations that have been made against the 37-year-old over the past few years, including alleged sexual assault, abusive role play, and cannibal fantasies:

“Before you send me another unpleasant message: I am aware of the controversies and stories circulating about him. It’s important for me to state that my personal experiences with Armie were positive and in no way reflective of these allegations. I speak only from my perspective and my experiences and am not responsible for any of his past, current, or future relationships.”

She continued:

“Our relationship was a space where I felt deeply appreciated, supported, loved, and understood. I know him as a gentleman in every sense of the word. Our decision to get married and plans for a future together were rooted in strength, encouragement, and deep mutual care. The decision to part ways, though tough, was carried out with grace and respect, marking a beautiful end to our shared journey.”

If their romance was this good, why’d they split?! We have so many Qs! But the mysterious woman didn’t get into any of that. She simply concluded:

“I am grateful to this relationship and for the love and support I received, but now it’s a closed chapter. As I wish Armie happiness and fulfillment, I hold onto our memories with fondness, including the laughter and light-hearted moments we shared. Be happy, shawty ”

This was not on our 2024 Bingo card!

According to Marina’s IG, she and the father of two got engaged in October of 2023, though it’s unclear how long they’ve been together or how they met. At the time, she shared a set of photos featuring a sparkling band, which she captioned:

“I said ‘What is it, silly question day, American?’”

Later that month, she posed with a giant bouquet of pink roses, writing, “I love you.”

If October truly was when the two got engaged, that would put the major decision just four months after his divorce was finalized from ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, by the way.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Did YOU know he was engaged? Sound OFF in the comments down below.

