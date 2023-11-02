Armie Hammer Returns To Instagram Months After Sexual Assault Investigation Ended

Armie Hammer is back on social media…

The 37-year-old actor returned to Instagram on Wednesday for the first time since he reacted months ago to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office’s decision not to charge him with sexual assault or any other crimes. And his first post back on the platform is puzzling, to say the least! Armie shared a video of someone — presumably himself?! — aboard a moving train watching a clip on a laptop of a man running beside a horse. Check it out (below):

The Call Me By Your Name star also appears to have wiped his entire feed, making this bizarre video the only post on his grid for now. It’s unknown if Armie was trying to get a message across with the clip, but many followers hopped in the comments section to welcome him back to the ‘gram.

Perezcious readers will recall that Armie has largely remained out of the spotlight over the past few years while going through a breakup with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers and facing accusations of rape, sexual abuse, and cannibalism. An investigation was launched into the allegation he sexually assaulted a woman named Effie Angelova, who exposed direct messages from several of his former lovers that detailed his alleged abuse, cannibal fantasies, and BDSM preferences. After a two-year investigation came to a close in May, as we mentioned before, The Social Network star ended up not facing any charges. The following month, his divorce from Elizabeth also was finalized.

Now that those situations are over, Armie seems to be ready to move on and go back to social media. Hmm. Thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

