Armie Hammer Officially Settles Divorce From Elizabeth Chambers After Nearly 3 Years Of Legal Limbo & Scandal!

Looks like Armie Hammer is moving on from his now-ex-wife once and for all.

According to new legal documents, the actor has officially settled his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers. The two had first split just under three years ago, and the breakup has been winding its way through court ever since. But now, according to a report from TMZ that was published on Tuesday afternoon, the 36-year-old star and his ex have completely synced up on what each of them wants legally out of the split.

That outlet notes the “details aren’t clear yet” in terms of what they have specifically agreed to regarding their divorce. However, the Crisis star and Chambers have officially “reached an agreement regarding their property and any child and spousal support issues” that were between them over the last several years.

From here, the actual agreement itself will be presented to a judge. Because both parties have it in writing that they are good with the terms of the split, it is highly likely that the judge will sign off on it, as well. That’s the typical routine, at least. So, it seems like that will potentially be what happens in this case.

Of course, the ex-couple share two children — daughter Harper, 8, and son Ford, 6 — so co-parenting will continue to be a thing. Way back in late 2020 when Elizabeth first filed for divorce, she asked for primary physical custody of the kids. Armie’s response not long after that was a demand for joint legal and physical custody. Presumably, there’s a path forward to a reasonable compromise with that fractured family situation.

Either way, just from a practical romantic perspective, Armie has long since moved on. Heck, earlier this week, he was spotted with a very noteworthy dinner date out in Rome, so…

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/FayesVision/WENN]