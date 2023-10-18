Timothée Chalamet Breaks Silence On Armie Hammer Allegations -- And His Own Cannibal Movie!

Timothée Chalamet is FINALLY addressing the Armie Hammer situation.

Four years after the former co-stars lit a fire in the hearts of moviegoers with 2017’s Call Me By Your Name, Armie was accused of rape, sexual abuse, and, most salaciously, cannibalism. How odd then, that the very next year, Timothée and director Luca Guadagnino released a movie about cannibals!

During an interview with GQ published on Tuesday, the 27-year-old addressed speculation that his 2022 film Bones and All, in which he and Taylor Russell played cannibals on the run, was inspired by Armie. He told the outlet it was completely coincidental, hard as that may be to believe:

“I mean, what were the chances that we’re developing this thing [when the Armie accusations surfaced]?”

He denied a connection — but also said the accusations made him want to do the movie more:

“It made me feel like, now I’ve really got to do this because this is actually based on a book.”

The novel, written by Camille DeAngelis, was published back in 2015. It’s another heartbreaking love story, like CMBYN, only… about cannibals.

As far as how Timmy feels about his former co-star’s allegations, he admitted:

“I don’t know. These things end up getting clickbaited so intensely. Disorienting is a good word.”

To say the LEAST.

It was revealed in May that The Social Network actor will not face charges after his two-year investigation. You can read his statement HERE.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Did YOU think there was a connection between Bones and All and Armie’s scandal? Let us know in the comments!

