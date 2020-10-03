Armie Hammer Has Had At Least THREE Flings Already Since Divorce From Elizabeth Chambers — DETAILS!

Newly single Armie Hammer is really living like a bachelor these days!

Only three months after announcing his split from ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers in July, Us Weekly reports the Call Me By Your Name star has been linked to at least THREE different women — and that’s really saying something considering we’ve all supposedly been social distancing over the summer, LOLz!

Last month, we told you how the 34-year-old was spotted with Rumer Willis after ending his marriage of 10 years. Paps spotted the two on a casual stroll in El Lay on September 2 and one source told divulged to the outlet how things have changed for them since then:

“Armie and Rumer Willis hooked up, but it was just a short fling and they are friends.”

But not one to waste time, just days later, Armie was seen leaving an Italian restaurant with Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, who was previously married to actor Josh Lucas. However, that same insider noted his time with her was also “very brief.” Well, alright. Even if it was just one date, that makes two, but who’s the third?

According to the source, the father of two and Flashd App founder Courtney Vucekovich were casual for a bit but they too are no longer together. It’s unclear if Hammer is now dating anyone else, but those close to him say he’s been “overwhelmed with all of the attention on his love life” after the split. “He is going through a tough time with the divorce,” the source adds, noting that he’s not used to “having people focus on his personal life after being married to Elizabeth for so many years.” Hey, as we mentioned before, it’s hasn’t been that long since the split — of course we’d all take notice!

In their joint Instagram statement about their divorce, Elizabeth and Armie said that remaining “co-parents and dear friends” would remain their priority, and at the time, a confidant shared their decision to part ways “was not one that they made lightly, saying:

“They didn’t wake up one day and suddenly decide. They are best friends and love each other very much. Right now, their biggest concern is their children and how this change will impact them. Their children are their top priority and always will be. The split is amicable, and they will work through this difficult time with love and respect.”

Here’s to hoping this remain on good terms while Armie continues to play the field!

In a recent interview with GQ, he spoke candidly about the “growing pains” of separating but appeared to suggest he and his ex are keeping Harper, 5, and Ford, 3, their main priority.

The Social Network star said:

“Elizabeth and I are two adults making this decision and the priority is how do we do it in a way that affects our children the least? Or, at least, how do we help get them through this in a way that mitigates as much consternation or fear or damage on their part, you know?”

That’s truly something only they can decide for themselves. In the meantime, Perezcious readers, what do U think about Armie’s recent romances? Sound OFF (below) with your opinions in the comments!

