Armie Hammer Really IS Working At A Hotel In The Caymans -- Because 'He's Totally Broke'

Armie Hammer has been having a hell of a week!

First the rumors started with a viral tweet that showed a photo of a flyer suggesting the Death On The Nile actor was working as a concierge at a Morritt hotel in the Caymans. But Variety supposedly got down to the bottom of it and confirmed that hotel staff said the star was not employed at their establishment:

Despite what you may have seen on Twitter, Armie Hammer isn't working as a hotel concierge in the Caymans. A hotel staffer spoke to Variety over the phone on Wednesday afternoon, and says this all boils down to a prank. Get the story: https://t.co/FD3SfJMtXL pic.twitter.com/crmsUZHAPI — Variety (@Variety) July 6, 2022

So it was just a viral prank? Well, not exactly…

Only two days later, TMZ posted a video that showed Armie working as a timeshare salesman in the Caymans! It was assumed by some that this was just a part of the same elaborate viral prank — but now we’ve got confirmation this is real! He is in fact selling timeshares, and he’s doing it at a hotel!

On Wednesday an anonymous source told Variety — the same outlet that “debunked” this story last week:

“He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle.”

The insider also explained why:

“The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.”

Wow!

The Lone Ranger star has been living in the Cayman Islands to be close to his two young children, who live there with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers. It’s also where he went to rehab. Apparently he’s been picking up odd jobs for a while to make ends meet!

The source claimed Hammer had been working previously as a manager at a Cayman apartment complex. And despite being the great-grandson of oil-tycoon Armand Hammer — he is NOT on the family payroll! Like his ex Courtney Vuckevich said in her bombshell interview last year, the man really is broke!

As Perezcious readers know, the acclaimed Call Me By Your Name actor was in hot water due to some serious allegations made against him, and he’s been laying low to focus on healing and getting back to a better place.

And the rumors are true! While he’s healing he’s also working.

Next time you visit the Cayman Islands and get whisked away by a man with a promise of only having to attend a 3-hour presentation for a free 2 week vacation — that man might be Armie! (Though seriously, it’s probably still not safe to allow yourself to be whisked anywhere by Armie Hammer.)

