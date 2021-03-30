Listen To This: 13th Street!

This is so fresh!

While the reggaeton and trap Latino artists get most of the attention, there are many who are doing great work in other genres.

Orishas is a Cuban hip hop ground and they joined forces with American Pianist Arthur Hanlon for a Caribbean dream of a song!

This sounds like something that could have been on Gloria Estefan‘s Alma Caribeña album!

Orishas remind us of The Black Eyed Peas and El Piano melds genres like they do too.

The traditional Cuban music mixed with rap. Calle 13 would approve of this!

Check it out above!

