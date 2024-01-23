Selena Gomez Gets Really Real About Her Changing Body As She Reflects On Throwback Bikini Pics!

Selena Gomez is coming to terms with her changing body.

On Monday night, the Only Murders in the Building actress took a little stroll down memory lane while reflecting on how her physique has evolved over the past decade. On her Instagram Story, she posted a set of old paparazzi-taken swimsuit photos that were shot over a decade apart to show fans what she looked like as a 21-year-old vs. as a 31-year-old.

Related: Rebel Wilson Says She Gained Back 30 LBS After Weight Loss Journey Because Of Stress!

The first pic featured the Lose You To Love Me singer in a zebra print bikini soaking up some vitamin D, which she captioned:

“Today, I realized I will never look like this again…”

Flash forward to the present, the next photo showed off her more mature figure in a high-waisted swimsuit bottom and white bikini top as she took a dip in the blue waters of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico just last year in another paparazzi shot that she lifted and re-shared. With that one, she wrote:

“I’m not perfect but I am proud to be who I am.. sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me”

If you ask us, she’s absolutely beautiful in ALL of her pics!

Back in October, the Rare Beauty founder opened up to Fast Company about shedding her “teenage body” after her life-saving kidney transplant in 2017. While admitting she was initially “embarrassed,” she ultimately came to the following realization:

“How unrealistic is it to expect a normal woman’s body not to change?”

Period!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Selena Gomez/Instagram & Adriana M. Barraza/MEGA/WENN]