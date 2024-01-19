Rob Lowe Accidentally Did The CRUELEST Thing To Bradley Cooper!

What’s the worst thing you could say to someone who just lost a Golden Globe? How about “Congratulations”?

Rob Lowe accidentally hurt one friend while trying to be generous to another. On Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, the Parks and Recreation alum explained he was blown away by his old friend Robert Downey Jr. winning his Supporting Actor award for Oppenheimer, and he told him so:

“Downey does this amazing acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, and I’m so excited for him so I text him, ‘So glad you won. That is the most beautiful acceptance speech I’ve heard in a long time. Boy, do you deserve it.'”

Sounds good. Buuuut…

“I hit it and I realize, ‘Oh s**t. I just sent that to Bradley Cooper.'”

Nooooo!

Bradley Cooper missed out on the award for his labor of love Maestro. It was Cillian Murphy, also from Oppenheimer, who took home Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama. After years of working on learning to conduct, directing, wearing prosthetics, the whole deal, BCoop… didn’t recoup.

And here was Rob, rubbing salt in the wound! And he didn’t make it better with his next text:

“I said, ‘No, no, I meant that for Robert Downey Jr.’ Now that’s even worse! I made the guy feel worse! It was terrible.”

Oops! Someone isn’t getting a role in A Star Is Born 2: The Born Ultimatum. See the full interview for more Rob Lowe and RDJ hijinks (below)!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/The Tonight Show/CBS/YouTube.]