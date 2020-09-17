Over the moon!

Ashley Tisdale is pregnant and she announced it in the most low-key way on Thursday morning, debuting her just-visible baby bump in a series of Instagram pictures taken alongside her husband Christopher French.

There was no caption accompanying the photos on this one — just a simple, thoughtful, understated way to share with the world how the 35-year-old actress is now expecting her first child! Ch-ch-check out the good news (below):

Tisdale and French, a 38-year-old composer, have been together for quite a while now after first getting married back in September of 2014. So, the baby news marks a nice sixth wedding anniversary gift for the couple, doesn’t it?!

We couldn’t be happier for the High School Musical star and her beau with this news! And we low-key can’t believe Sharpay Evans is going to give birth and raise a child… LOLz!!!

Seriously, though, congrats to Ashley and Christopher! You’ll both make amazing parents!

[Image via WENN/Instar/Instagram]