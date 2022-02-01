Ashton Kutcher Busted Mila Kunis For 'Breaking' Pact Not To Drink During Dry January! Watch!

Wet February couldn’t come soon enough for Mila Kunis!

Ashton Kutcher took to Instagram on Monday, January 31, to share a hilarious video of his wife celebrating the end of Dry January — a day before the month was actually over!

In the clip, the Punk’d host told viewers he and the Bad Moms star had an agreement to not have alcohol in January, but that Mila was “breaking” their pact by fixing herself a drink at their home.

So what did Ashton do? Busted his bride on camera, of course!

Ch-ch-check out the video (below) to see how Mila reacted!

