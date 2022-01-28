Mila Kunis Explains How She Reached Out To Ashton Kutcher's Ex Demi Moore To Co-Star In Commercial!

AT&T brings people together — even Mila Kunis and Demi Moore, apparently!

The actresses — who have both been married to Ashton Kutcher — starred in a cheeky commercial for the company that saw them poking fun at themselves, and their shared history, at a high school reunion.

The clip shows the announcer preparing to unveil who was voted “Most Admired Alum” by their graduating class. The two both make their way up to the stage, equally sure that their name is about to be called.

Kunis tells her table:

“Oh shut up. This is so embarrassing. Guys, don’t make a scene!”

Meanwhile, Demi jokes with her group:

“There’s no way it’s me… Was that good acting?”

Both stars lock eyes as they approach the podium, shocked to see the other one in front of her — but as they get to the stage, they learn that neither has won the crown.

The Ghost star tells the That 70s show alum after their loss:

“I had no idea that we went to the same high school.”

Kunis replies:

“We have a lot in common.”

LOLz!

Ch-ch-check it out (below).

Mila chatted with ET about the commercial after its release, revealing that it was her idea to reach out to Demi about it after realizing they both actually went to the same high school IRL.

She explained:

“I thought it would bring humor and laughs to what was already a great ad. I reached out to her and was so delighted she jumped on board.”

So fun!

Demi, for her part, was more than happy to jump on board. She told the outlet:

“Who knew being a Fairfax alum would have brought this unexpected opportunity, to come together with Mila in such a fun and playful way?”

We’re glad the two could come together for this — especially since it wasn’t clear whether all was well between them after Demi released her tell-all memoir in 2019.

As we reported, the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle actress claimed Kutcher indulged in affairs before they divorced in 2013, after eight years of marriage. She also said that she agreed to threesomes so as to “try to fit the mold of the woman he wanted his wife to be,” writing:

“I put him first. So when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn’t say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be… [But] I was strangely flooded with shame, I couldn’t shake the feeling that this whole thing was somehow my fault.”

After the release of her book, the actor shared a vague tweet implying that he was biting his tongue on the whole subject, writing:

“I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it.”

At least Demi and Mila can laugh about it now!

