Nick Cannon Baby Momma Bre Tiesi 'Horrified' Her Pregnancy News Leaked After Huge Gender Reveal Party

This pregnancy reveal did not go the way Bre Tiesi planned it.

As we’ve been reporting, the surprising news that Nick Cannon is expecting his eighth child broke over the weekend after photos of the gender reveal party hit the Internet. The comedian confirmed the story on his show shortly after, but apparently the soon-to-be parents weren’t really ready to share their happiness with the world just yet.

Expecting momma Bre addressed the situation on her Instagram Story on Monday, writing:

“Given the recent announcement regarding my pregnancy, I would like to address a few things. From the day I found out I was pregnant, I was over the moon excited and filled with joy. I am incredibly excited and eager to be a mommy.”

She continued:

“I purposefully kept my pregnancy private for various reasons, and am horrified that this precious moment was exploited and plastered all over TMZ. This was not how I’d hope to share this news especially given that I’ve been able to protect this news for almost my entire pregnancy. With that said, thank you to those surrounding me with love during this beautiful time in my life. I cannot wait to meet my son.”

We’re sorry to hear that the model felt her pregnancy was “exploited” by the media. The couple certainly have a reasonable expectation of privacy, but the sad reality is that a big celebrity bash like that tends to turn heads. We mean, they did have a helicopter trailing bright blue smoke over what looked like a public beach. That’s bound to attract some attention. Privacy isn’t just something that you demand from others, it’s something you have to maintain on your own, too.

It did seem like a beautiful event, based on the video she later posted on her IG. She captioned the highlight reel:

“My son Been keeping you safe in my belly from this world as long as I could.. you are surrounded by so much love. Mommy and daddy can’t wait to meet you “

The Masked Singer host also addressed the unexpected nature of the announcement on his show, particularly in light of the loss of his youngest son Zen. He shared:

“This was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘What is the right time? How do I share this?’ I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa [Scott], and Bre was respectful enough — she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media.”

He added:

“I didn’t know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off. Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn’t planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I’m with my family.”

It’s a bummer that they didn’t get to announce it the way they wanted, but as long as everyone is happy, healthy, and safe, all’s well that ends well, right? Best of luck to them both!

[Image via Bre Tiesi/Nick Cannon/Instagram]