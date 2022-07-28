The Reason Why Ashton Kutcher Would Never Return To Punk’d!

Ashton Kutcher is putting his pranking days behind him!

As you may know, the 44-year-old actor co-created and hosted Punk’d from 2003 to 2012. The MTV series saw him pulling pranks on other A-list celebrities, including Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and even his own wife, Mila Kunis. The show actually returned in 2020 without Ashton, making its way over to Quibi with Chance the Rapper as the new host. But when the mobile video platform shut down less than a year later, the prank series moved to Roku for a second season.

While many fans would love to see the Two and a Half Men alum on Punk’d again, he told former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay in an interview for Extra at the premiere of Vengeance on Monday he would never return to the show! His reason? It apparently was a lonely time for him. Ashton explained:

“I have friends again. For a long time, I would go out and like nobody would want to hang out. They were like, ‘I am not messing with him.’ It’s nice to have friends.”

We cannot blame him for not wanting to return based on that reason! No doubt celebs must have been on edge wondering whether or not they were being filmed for the show whenever he was around. Check out the interview (below):

Although Ashton has no interest in returning to Punk’d, there is one reboot he is willing to take on once again: the upcoming spinoff of That ‘70s Show. He and Mila are both appearing on the new series, titled That ‘90s Show, along with fellow co-stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Debra Jo Rupp, and Kurtwood Smith. As for why the couple decided to return to the popular sitcom, Ashton told Variety earlier this week:

“Mila and I were contemplating it. We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.”

He added that it felt “really nostalgic to be back on the set” since many of the cast who were on the original show came back. Of course, as we all know too well in this age of reboots, not all of the ones Hollywood puts out are going to be successful or even good. But it sounds like Ashton is giving That ’90s Show his stamp of approval, telling the outlet:

“It’s really funny. The new cast is phenomenal.”

That is great to hear!

Are you bummed Ashton would never return to Punk’d? Drop your reactions in the comments below.

