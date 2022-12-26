Aspiring NYC Model Stabbed To Death Amid Argument With Roommate About Loud Music At Homeless Shelter

An aspiring model in New York City was stabbed to death earlier this month after an argument about loud music at a Manhattan homeless women’s shelter.

Victoria Goode, 27, was fatally stabbed on December 16 after an apparent disagreement with her roommate at the homeless shelter where she had been staying. The up-and-coming model reportedly got into a verbal fight with her shelter roommate, who police have identified as 42-year-old Charmaine Croffman (pictured in the inset, above).

The disagreement took place at the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street in Manhattan, police say. At some point during the dispute, multiple news outlets report, Croffman allegedly stabbed Goode multiple times. She then fled the scene as Goode perished from the awful stab wounds.

Another shelter resident, Melinda Anders, told the New York Daily News what she saw (below):

“I heard a lot of screaming and I came out, went upstairs and seen a lot of blood in the hallway. It made my stomach upset. That’s something I can’t forget. … I heard it all the way down on the second floor.”

Cops were called and quickly began investigating the killing. According to People, the attack was allegedly caught on surveillance video. Upon fleeing from the scene, Croffman was reportedly seen “tossing the bloody knife into a trash bin in the street” and leaving the area.

Over the next few days, police could not locate Croffman. Detectives put out a CrimeStoppers bulletin with Croffman’s photo (as shown in the insert, above) and asked New Yorkers to be on the lookout for her around town.

After more than four days on the run, cops finally tracked her down elsewhere in New York City. She has since been charged with murder. Per People, it’s unclear whether she has retained an attorney or entered a plea in the case.

As for Goode, she had moved to NYC from Oklahoma City five years earlier to pursue a runway modeling career. According to her brother, who spoke to the Daily News, she had recently done a shoot with VOGUE Mexico. Since then, though, Victoria had been struggling to make ends meet. Recently, she had been staying in women’s shelters and on short notice with friends while she tried to find more permanent housing in the city.

Her father, James Goode, spoke to the New York Post from the family’s home in Oklahoma. The grieving 65-year-old man recounted how his late daughter had been afraid of her roommate prior to her murder:

“She feared for her life before the attack, that’s what her mother told me. She complained to the shelter more than once, and she called the cops too. My baby’s gone, my only daughter.”

So sad.

Now, the aspiring model’s family has launched a GoFundMe account to bring Victoria’s body back to Oklahoma and cover her funeral expenses. You can visit that page HERE.

We send our condolences to the Goode family as they deal with this awful loss.

