11-Year-Old Audrii Cunningham's Babysitter (??) Charged With Murder -- And His Mugshot Is HORRIFYING!!!

Justice is hopefully coming in the case of Audrii Cunningham.

As we’ve been following, the 11-year-old Texas girl went missing on her way to school on February 15. Ever since, the main person of interest has been her dad’s friend Don Steven McDougal. He lived behind the Cunninghams in a trailer, and apparently sometimes watched her. In fact, he walked the child to her bus stop on the day she went missing — and therefore was the last person to see her alive. A day later, he was arrested on an unrelated charge and between his statements, cell phone records, and surveillance footage, cops were finally able to find Audrii’s body was in the Trinity River.

While police are still working to completely piece together the story, the 42-year-old has now officially been charged with capital murder. Clearly they’re pretty confident he did it.

In another big shocker, his mugshot has been released — and it is absolutely HORRIFYING! Take a look at the full pic (below):

Yes, that’s a swastika tattoo… As terrifying as this is, think about something for a moment. This 11-year-old girl’s father allowed a man who looked like this to watch his little girl! To be alone with her! WTF?!

Polk County District Attorney Shelly Sitton said in a statement:

“You can assure that the district attorney’s office will be just as dedicated to this case as every one of these law enforcement officers that are standing behind you to do what is right for Audrii and bring justice to our community.”

We’re so happy to see such fierce forces rallying behind Audrii to bring her justice in this awful case. As of now, it’s not clear if Don has retained an attorney.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

