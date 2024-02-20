Disgraced YouTuber Ruby Franke Sentenced To How Many Years In Prison??

Ruby Franke has been sentenced. But is it the right amount??

As we’ve previously reported, the disgraced YouTuber and her former business partner Jodi Hildebrandt were arrested on felony aggravated child abuse charges in August after a severely “emaciated and malnourished” child bravely escaped their home to ask a neighbor for help. Both women eventually made a plea deal on the matter. Under the agreement, they waived their right to appeal their convictions, admitted their horrific crimes, and got two charges of aggravated child abuse dropped. They both then ended up pleading guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse. Now, their sentencing fates have been revealed.

Ruby was sentenced to 4 to 60 years in jail on Tuesday. Wait, 4 to 60?? That’s a heck of a lot of wiggle room, isn’t it? Will she serve closer to 4 years? Or 60?? We expect it will depend on her behavior in prison, as well as what her children have to say to officers of the court. But frankly the idea of her getting out before the kids she tortured are even 18… It just seems so wrong. But that sentence is the maximum under Utah state guidelines for her charges, per TODAY. Hmm.

As for her ex-business partner? Jodi also received the same sentence of 4 to 60 years behind bars. During the hearing, Ruby spoke out about her terrible actions. She said, per KSL TV:

“I take full accountability for my actions, and it is my preference that I serve a prison sentence.”

Speaking about why she did what she did, Ruby explained she had been “deceived” and began seeing a “distorted version of reality”:

“I was led to believe that this world was an evil place, filled with cops who control, hospitals that injure, government agencies that brainwash, church leaders who lie and lust, husbands who refuse to protect and children who need abuse. My choice to believe and behave this paranoia culminated into criminal activity, for which I stand before you today ready to take accountability.”

Hmm. There certainly are some horrible people out there among cops and youth pastors and politicians — but it sounds like she saw a world even more corrupt than the one we live in. Certainly so if she also thought her children needed to be tortured.

Ruby ultimately thanked the police for saving her children, calling them “angels.” She went on to apologize to her estranged husband, Kevin Franke, who since filed for divorce, saying:

“My husband of more than 23 years — you were the love of my life. I’m so sorry I leave to you to finish what we both started together.”

Ruby then apologized to her kids:

“I took from you your mother. How terrifying this must have been for you.”

Wow…

As of right now, neither Kevin nor her other family members have reacted to the sentencing. We continue to wish Ruby’s kids nothing but the best as they continue to heal from the awful things they’ve endured for so long. What are YOUR thoughts on the case update, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

