Andy Cohen Calls Out Tom Schwartz On WWHL -- Tells Him To ‘Get Yourself Together’!

Andy Cohen has advice for Tom Schwartz…

The Vanderpump Rules star appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night with Jenna Dewan. And during the episode, he got grilled about everything from his rumored fling with Jo Wenberg to news about Tom Sandoval‘s new girlfriend, and more. Schwartz even got a therapy session!! The 55-year-old host called him out for failing to “step into” his masculinity. And let’s just say the whole thing was super awkward as Katie Maloney’s ex-husband appeared very nervous throughout the entire discussion.

It all began when Andy asked him about what was really going on with Jo. The nature of their relationship has confused fans over the past few months, especially as Schwartz said she was “never” his girlfriend but he “had a whirlwind romance” with her. The TomTom owner fessed up to giving out “mixed signals there a little bit” when it came to Jo, clumsily explaining:

“We kind of had a lightning-in-a-bottle situation for a while there. I don’t know if it was sustainable given my mental state of being. I don’t know if I was equipped to be in a committed, conventional relationship. I was kind of — I should have been committed. I should have been committed.”

Related: Rachel Leviss Claps Back At Ex-BFF Scheana Shay For Shading Her Podcast!

Whoa. When Andy repeated the unexpected statement, Schwartz quickly added:

“I was in a very weird place like I’ve never experienced in my entire life, I’ll shut up now.”

Jenna chimed in, telling him to continue. However, Andy noted he previously had a chat with Schwartz about about how he needed to stop rambling on and on after his disastrous appearance on WWHL last year:

“I was trying to teach him on one of his worst appearances on the show that he doesn’t have to keep talking after he answers the question.”

Smart tip! Lolz! And the advice for Schwartz did not end there! Author Thalia Ouimet, who was behind the bar throughout the episode, advised the reality star to “step into your masculinity” moving forward. To which Schwartz replied:

“Yeah, the sheepish act? It’s gotta go. I need more machismo. I need to chop some wood.”

Um… OK. Even Andy agreed, telling him to “bulk up this year” and return to the show with a “different vibe.” Yeesh. As the episode (or therapy session) came to an end, the Bravo executive decided to give one last suggestion to Schwartz — to get himself together and step into his “power” this year:

“I want you to get yourself together — in the best way. I want to see that from you at the reunion. Because, by the way, you got your ex-wife there. She’s on you. You have some people that are on you. Wouldn’t you surprise them if you matched their energy?”

Damn! But Andy is only saying what fans have been telling Schwartz for years! As for how he handled the life advice? Schwartz surprisingly seemed to be very appreciative, saying:

“Thank you, Andy. I appreciate that. Thank you. That felt very uplifting. Sincerely.”

At least he took everything well! Schwartz even asked to consult with Andy more about this matter in private — though the Real Housewives producer was not down for that idea. Ha! Watch clips from the interview (below):

That was a LOT!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]