About That Wild Austin Butler & Ezra Miller Rumor...

As you may have seen, speculation spread on social media Thursday that Austin Butler and Ezra Miller got into a physical altercation at a pub in Tokyo, Japan, which ended with Miller supposedly being escorted out of the venue by police.

Well calm those suspicious minds, y’all: the Elvis star and the Justice League actor did not have that rumored rumble!

So, how did this all start? Far as anyone can tell, in a since deleted string of tweets, a Twitter user claimed Ezra, who uses they/them pronouns, had been “terrorizing Tokyo” when they walked up to Austin — who’s there to promote his new Elvis movie — in a bar and started yelling at him, prompting Austin to punch troubled actor.

Well, it turns out that’s not the case, according to TMZ. Sources close to Butler told the outlet the incident never happened, and that Austin never even went to a pub during his time in the country.

Moreover, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department told TMZ they have no record of the incident, so we can officially put this tale to bed!

