Shanna Moakler PRAISES 'Beautiful' Kourtney Kardashian Amid Travis Barker's Hospitalization -- Read Her Statement!

Shanna Moakler is showing love to her ex-husband and his new wife during this very trying time.

Travis Barker was hospitalized earlier this week after reportedly suffering a severe bout of pancreatitis believed to be a direct result of a recent colonoscopy. Now, the 46-year-old rock star’s ex-wife is speaking out about what he’s gone through — and she has some really nice things to say about his new partner.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum released a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, and in it, she didn’t hesitate to lend her support to the situation. For one, Shanna praised Travis’ newlywed wife, calling the Poosh founder “beautiful.” The 47-year-old model also optimistically explained that she is grateful her ex is receiving such great medical care:

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children. I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support, the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney.”

Well said!

As we’ve been reporting, Kourtney has been very close to Travis’ side throughout this entire ordeal. And it’s nice to see an ex showing appreciation and respect!

Shanna further mentioned the two children she shares with the Blink-182 drummer — 18-year-old son Landon and 16-year-old daughter Alabama.

Of course, both of those teenagers, as well as Travis’ stepdaughter, 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, have been very much on edge regarding their beloved father’s health status over the last few days. And for good reason! We can imagine how scary and unsettling this situation has been.

In the next piece of her statement, Moakler explained she was hoping Travis would experience a swift and full recovery for his teenage children:

“I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried.”

Shanna also noted her ex-husband’s inspiring history of overcoming adversity. The musician survived a fatal 2008 plane crash, and worked his way back to health — both physically and mentally — in the years afterwards. He even gave Kourtney a lot of credit for taking an active role in that recovery in more recent years.

Shanna alluded to that inspiring comeback story in her final comment on the matter, adding:

“Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be here for him and my children. Godspeed.”

Yes!

Now that’s nice, positive, and healthy. Good for all involved! And it keeps the focus on the main thing: getting Travis back to good health, and keeping things as easy and non-toxic as possible around him as he rests and recovers.

We continue to send our best wishes for everyone involved during this trying time!!

