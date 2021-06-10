Austin McBroom & Bryce Hall Set To Make History This Weekend As They Arrive For COVID-19 Testing In Miami

Team Austin McBroom and Team Bryce Hall arrived at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Miami for COVID testing, officially beginning one of the biggest fight weekends of all time that many expect will bring in record breaking numbers. The fight takes place this weekend, June 12th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at 7 pm EST and as a PPV livestream on LiveXLive.

Influencers turning into boxers seems to be all the rage these days, but there is nothing as big as YouTube super star Austin McBroom, who is a member of the internationally beloved Ace Family facing off against one of the biggest stars of TikTok and consistent internet breaker Bryce Hall.

Tayler Holder, another TikTok star and one of Bryce’s best friends is also on the card facing off against Jake Paul’s former foe and massive YouTuber AnEsonGib (Ali Al-Fakkri).

When asked how he’s feeling about the fight by the media, Bryce answered:

“Like a new man. 20 pounds lighter, refreshed and clear. Completely sober by the way! …After my victory, no speech. Hands stretched, and I’m headed straight to the bars.”

Austin McBroom was also beaming with confidence. Austin, who famously sold out the Staples Center in an hour with over 21,000 fans, knows that he can put on an incredible show. Austin said to press:

“It’s going to be a movie. We got special talent, special guests…it’ll be a night to remember.”

If Jake Paul’s PPV smash hit was any indication, on June 12th we may see social media history. The amount of fire power that these fighters bring with their following, combined with the insane hype around this fight are a recipe for a record breaking day at box office for Bryce Hall, Austin McBroom, Tayler Holder and all the fighters this weekend. We also hear that the music superstars, MIGOS, Lil Baby, DJ Khaled will appear on the super stage, not the boxing ring!! This is the pop-cultural event of the year.

