Celebrity Contractor Matt DiBara Wants To End Construction Scams Forever With Podcast 'Undercover Contractor'

Recently, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner made headlines when they revealed that their contractor had stolen the deeds to the homes that they were building. This struck a chord with high profile celebrity contractor and CEO of DiBara Masonry, Matt DiBara. Matt is here to end corruption and scams in his industry once and for all and in response to the recent Kardashian has decided to move up the launch of his highly anticipated podcast Undercover Contractor to this month.

When it comes to construction, masonry and any sort of contract work Matt DiBara has seen it all. Matt hails from four generations of Italian construction workers and contractors who grew their business by having a reputation for being thorough, fair and always delivering the best results.

Today Matt is in charge of DiBara Masonry and his forefathers stellar reputation seems to still be there. Matt has had over 4000 clients including many A list celebrities, world famous athletes and billionaires.

DiBara Masonry to become the leading masonry and concrete company in the country and they have even been commissioned for restoring a number of Hollywood’s most famous cultural landmarks. Matt is just using his podcast to end corruption in construction, he has also created an easy to understand “Confident Homeowner System” in his upcoming book The Undercover Contractor: How To Avoid Getting F*cked By Your Contractor.

Matt said in a recent live stream on Instagram:

“When my family arrived in America from Italy generations ago, they built their home from the ground up. It wasn’t long before they were helping their neighbors too, and that’s the level of care we’ve had with our contract work since. The kind that you’d give to someone you care about, who you’ll see every day wouldn’t want to let down. My father, my great grandfather, we’ve all been in construction our whole lives and we’ve always done things the right way. When I see people getting scammed and projects they’ve invested their life savings into being ruined I can’t take it. Look at the Kardashians, that should never happen and if it can happen to them it can happen to anyone.”

According to our sources over 10 episodes of Undercover Contractor have already been recorded. In addition to having entertaining and engaging interviews with industry experts who will set the record straight on construction myths, Matt is also expected to take his audience on tours of homes belonging celebrity and high profile clients that he is working on.

Matt is well known amongst the rich and famous in Hollywood and it’s rumored that multiple networks are interested in having Matt host Undercover Contractor as a reality series.

You can follow Matt and stay up to date about the podcast on Instagram @theundercovercontractor, or visit his website https://theundercovercontractor.com/ for more information.

