Logan Paul Expecting His First Child With Fiancée Nina Agdal!

Logan Paul is going to be a father!

On Instagram on Monday, the controversial social media star made a post announcing the pregnancy of his fiancée Nina Agdal. In the carousel of pics, the couple kissed, and he showed off the sonogram pics in a beautiful floral garden underneath a cherry blossom tree. The caption read:

“Another Paul is coming this Fall “

See the post (below):

Cute!

In the comments, Logan’s younger brother Jake Paul expressed his excitement by writing:

“UNCLE JAKEY”

While the boys’ dad, Greg Paul, commented:

CONGRATS! Looking forward to being a GrandPaul!!

These guys just never run out of puns of their last name LOLz!

Other people close to the eldest Paul brother, including KSI, Tayler Holder, and Harry Jowsey, also sent love to the pair:

“Wow congratulations!” “the next maverick” “Congrats big dawggg!! So happy for you guys” “Congrats ” “FAMILY CHANNEL” “AHHHHHHHH my heart is exploding!” “LETS GOOOOOO”

Over the years, Logan and his brother have been in more controversies than we can count, but it looks like he’s preparing to turn the page over to parenting now! This announcement comes almost a year after his engagement to Nina, which took place in summer 2023. Congratulations to the expecting parents! This will be life-changing!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via IMPAULSIVE/YouTube/Nina Agdal/Instagram]