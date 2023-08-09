OMG! Megan Fox Releasing Poetry Book To Expose The ‘Secrets’ & ‘Sins’ Of Men!

Megan Fox is adding the new title of author to her resume! And it may spell trouble for the men in her life!

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old actress announced she is releasing a debut book of poetry called Pretty Boys Are Poisonous later this year. Damn, what a title! As for what fans can expect from the collection of poems? Megan shared with fans she will expose the “secrets” and “sins” of men through her poems following years of “silence.”

Along with a picture of the front cover, which features a pierced mouth biting a snake, she wrote on Instagram:

“These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence. I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins. My freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.”

It’s unknown which secrets she plans to reveal on the pages of this book. Could we get some more insight into her relationship drama with Machine Gun Kelly? Will she talk about her divorce from Brian Austin Green? Is her feud with Transformers director Michael Bay in it? You can bet a lot of people will be breaking out their pencils, highlighters, and sticky notes to analyze every word in the hopes of cracking the code about the ones who inspired these poems!

The publisher, Simon & Schuster, also shared some more details about the book on its site, revealing the Jennifer’s Body star’s “wicked humor” comes out “throughout a heartbreaking and dark collection of poetry.” It sounds like this will be intense! The publishing company continued:

“Over the course of more than seventy poems Fox chronicles all the ways in which we fit ourselves into the shape of the ones we love, even if it means losing ourselves in the process. Pretty Boys Are Poisonous marks the powerful debut from one of the most well-known women of our time. Turn the page, bite the apple, and sink your teeth into the most deliciously compelling and addictive books you’ll read all year.”

How exciting! And of course, fans were very hyped about this upcoming work from Megan! Many took to the comments section of her announcement to say:

“Never preordered something so fast” “Beyond excited to have this on my bookshelf!!!” “Oh my god ain’t no way!! I’m so excited to read it” “I’ve never wanted to buy a book written by a celebrity until today” “This book is going to ignite 5th wave feminism and I’ve never been so excited for anything” “mgk diss track coming soon???”

Everyone will have to wait and see if she plans to open up about the MGK situation when this book drops on November 7. But for what it’s worth, Colson seemed fine with her venture. He wrote in the comments alongside a fire emoji:

“proud of you”

Glad to see he’s supportive of her new project. Are you excited for Megan’s poetry book, Perezcious readers? Do you plan on purchasing it? Drop your reactions to the announcement below!

