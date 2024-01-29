THAT Serious?? Sophie Turner Makes Peregrine Pearson Relationship Instagram Official! LOOK!

Sophie Turner just went Instagram official with her new man!

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix star is off the market, and she wants you to know it! Nearly five months after her ex-husband Joe Jonas filed for divorce, the 27-year-old is ready to bring her new relationship into the public eye. In a carousel of Instagram photos posted on Monday morning, Sophie totally hard launched her man Peregrine Pearson!

In the first pic, Sophie and Peregrine sat in a ski lift with friends Amadea Kimmins and Rupert Gorst, the latter of which snapped the pic. Sophie and Amadea flipped the bird as Peregrine looked away. In the fifth photo in the carousel, the four friends stood side-by-side on the top of a mountain as Sophie, who kept her face covered in ski gear, nestled up against a smiling Perry. Scroll through the sporty pics (below):

Cute! But who else is a little surprised??

Last month, word was that their relationship wasn’t supposed to be anything more than a fling, but that the Game of Thrones star ended up catching real feelings once she stopped “feeling bad for herself.” However, at the time, an insider suggested the relationship could just be “the honeymoon phase or puppy dog love.”

Well, whether it’s a fling or the real deal, we’re happy for her! Joe certainly seems to be moving on too!

