Back To Work! Queen Camilla Hosts Royal Event By Herself Following King Charles' Prostate Procedure

The show must go on!

Queen Camilla wasted no time getting back to her royal duties while husband King Charles continues recovering from his planned surgery. Whilst the King rests away, the 76-year-old took it upon herself to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House with members of the Modern-Day Miniature Library Project. She hosted a beautiful reception at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, just one day after Charles was able to leave the hospital following his procedure.

Related: Harry & Meghan Leaving Royal Family Brought Charles & Queen Elizabeth ‘Closer’!

The event itself was to thank contributors to the Miniature Library — a new display next to Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House which pays homage to the famed structure’s tiny library. Authors, illustrators, and binders, including Camilla’s son Tom Parker-Bowles, came together to create brand new books for the miniature library as part of the Queen’s passion for literacy. All of the books created are around two inches tall, perfect for little dolls’ hands!

Tom had an adorable idea, too. As a food writer, he created a teensy book titled A Recipe Fit for a Queen. Aww!

Camilla had a busy day touring the new exhibit and meeting all 20 of the new contributors, whilst the King stayed home while still on the mend. The great news was, though, how well he seemed to be doing after his discharge on Monday! Now it’s only a matter of time until he can join the Queen’s side at these prestigious events once again.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]